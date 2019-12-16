A 23-year-old Boston man who was allegedly speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol rolled over a 2019 Nissan Rogue on Storrow Drive early Monday and then struck a retaining wall and a building, according to State Police.

The crash occurred on Storrow Drive eastbound at Clarendon Street around 2:20 a.m., Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail.

Troopers arrived to the find the Rogue lying on its side up against a building at the corner of Clarendon and Back streets, Procopio said. They talked with the driver, Devansh Kumar, who was the Rogue’s lone occupant and was uninjured, and gave him a portable breath test.