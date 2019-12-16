The video, posted on the department’s Facebook page, shows the tree starting to fall as a black car approaches. The car manages to drive past the tree before it hits the ground, blocking both sides of Route 9 as two other cars come to a stop.

The tree fell in front of the Leicester station at 90 South Main St., also known as Route 9., at 12:54 p.m., Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavica said. A video of the incident was caught on the station’s surveillance system.

Leicester police cameras captured a video of a falling tree narrowly missing a driver in front of the police station Sunday afternoon during high winds, police said.

The driver of the black car didn’t stop, and Antanavica doesn’t think the driver realized the danger they were in, he said.

A police officer who saw the incident while in the driveway of the station waiting to turn onto Route 9 pulled out with their cruiser’s lights on to block the road.

“South Main St. (Route 9) is closed from the center of town to Main St., due to a downed tree,” Leicester police posted on Facebook. “Leicester Highway has been notified to remove it and there are detours in place.”

The tree has since been removed and the road was reopened, police said.

Leicester saw wind gusts of up to 31 miles per hour Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

