One person was burned and three people were displaced after the fire ignited at 15 ½ Dudley St. around 5 p.m., said Laliberty. The home was a total loss.

A single family home in Haverhill was essentially destroyed Sunday when residents first tried to douse the flames with a garden hose before contacting firefighters, an action that allowed the first to spread to the roof, Haverhill Fire Chief William LaLiberty said Monday.

A single-family home in Haverhill was a total loss Sunday night after a fire ignited in the basement, Haverhill firefighters said.

“They discovered the fire and ran to a neighbor. There was a garden hose extended toward the building. There was a guy trying to spray water from his porch into the building. A garden hose is not going to put the fire out from the amount of fire they had," Laliberty said. “By delaying us responding, the fire is allowed to grow and makes it difficult for us to extinguish.”

Advertisement

Firefighters used a defensive stance to fight the blaze from outside the house for over two hours, Laliberty said.

“The fire was able to extend from the basement where it started all the way through the roof. They used a commercial heater that got too close to combustibles,” Laliberty said. “Because of the construction of the building, there were no fire stops. There was heavy fire on arrival, so it was unsafe for us to enter the building.”

The heater in the basement was a salamander heater, firefighters said. The device is typically used at construction sites.

One of the residents was taken to a local hospital with minor burns, firefighters said. EMS treated one firefighter at the scene after he got debris in his eye.

The two-and-a-half story wood-frame house was built in 1910 and worth about $190,000 prior to the fire, according to city assessment records.