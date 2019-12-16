Gilpin worked for the department for 25 years. During her two-year tenure atop the state’s largest law enforcement agency, she presided over a succession of crises, most notably investigations into a sprawling overtime fraud scheme, that exposed systemic problems and badly eroded public trust.

The lump sum payment is for vacation time she accrued during her career but never used, as well as 20 percent of her unused accrued sick time, department officials said.

Gilpin’s buyout is only about half of what was paid to her predecessor, Richard McKeon, who retired abruptly in the fall of 2017 amid accusations he and other top leaders ordered troopers to scrub embarrassing information from a report on the arrest of a judge’s daughter. McKeon received $161,688.26 for unused time. His deputy, Francis Hughes, who was also accused in the scandal and resigned, received $130,368.84.

Gilpin has also applied for a six-figure pension. Under State Police policy, personnel with at least 25 years of service collect 75 percent of their most recent salary. That would be about $180,000 annually for Gilpin, based upon her most recent salary of $241,845. However, as of last month, state officials had not yet calculated what Gilpin’s pension will total, and they noted that the dollar amount would be reduced by up to 15 percent because she chose a joint survivor allowance, which offers reduced payments but also covers a surviving spouse.

Governor Charlie Baker last month named Christopher S. Mason as the new colonel.

