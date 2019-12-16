Monday will be partly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid-30s, the weather service said, but as temperatures drop overnight, there is a chance of snow that increases into the early morning hours and eventually reaches 100 percent likelihood.

Another round of snow is expected to hit the Boston area early Tuesday morning and continue into the day, shifting into sleet and then a mix of ice and rain as temperatures warm, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow should hit Great Barrington around 5 a.m. Tuesday and move swiftly across the state, reaching Boston close to 6 a.m. Communities further north will see the storm later; snow isn’t expected in North Adams and Newburyport until 9 a.m., according to the weather service.

National Weather Service

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for much of the Boston to Providence corridor and areas southeast of the corridor. The weather service cautions that roads will be slippery, and that moderate to heavy snowfall is anticipated at the beginning of morning rush hour.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, warming air will cause the snow to mix with sleet, according to the forecast, and by noon the precipitation will transition into freezing rain as the temperature approaches a high of 35 degrees. Rain, sleet, and snow will continue to fall into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, the weather service said, but there will be little accumulation.

The Boston area could see a total of 3 – 4 inches, the weather service said. About 4 – 6 inches are expected in Western Massachusetts, while much of Cape Cod and the islands are expected to receive less than an inch of accumulation.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening. The rest of the week should be sunny, with some clouds moving in over the weekend, but there is no more snow or rain in the seven-day forecast.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.