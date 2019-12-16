Santos, 23, of Hudson, was arraigned Monday in Marlborough District Court where not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. District Court Judge Timothy M. Bibaud ordered him held without bail, noting that he is charged with first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious harm.

"I need help. I need help!'' Santos was quoted in a police report telling a friend moments after allegedly pulling the trigger twice on a 9mm handgun as it was pointed toward the windshield of the car where Rodriguez sat. “I killed Karla.”

Karla Rodriguez and Luis Santos had been dating for about three months when the couple learned that she was pregnant. Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Santos allegedly fired at least one bullet into his girlfriend’s head in a car in Hudson, killing her, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

According to a Hudson police report filed in court, Santos murdered Rodriguez after doing a favor for Rodriguez, who was the mother of a young boy. Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Framingham resident, had dropped her son at day care and gone to Worcester for a medical visit but didn’t feel like she could drive back. Her mother, Maria Torres, could not leave work to help her daughter out.

Instead, Santos got a ride to Worcester and then drove back to Marlborough with Rodriguez. It was anything but a pleasant ride, police wrote, based on text messages exchanged between Rodriguez and her mother starting after 1 p.m., communications that abruptly ended at 1:42 p.m.

"The victim texted Torres and told her that Santos was very mad and [that he] was calling and texting people and telling them that Rodriguez was a ‘(expletive),’ " police wrote. The daughter allegedly told her mother that Santos threatened to kill her and tried to hit her.

Advertisement

At 1:42 p.m., Torres told her daughter not to go into Santos’s apartment on Howe Street in Hudson that day, and that she could pick up her belongings accompanied by police at a later date, police wrote.

According to police, Rodriguez did return with Santos to Howe Street. Surveillance video from the apartment complex shows Rodriguez then heading out the driveway toward Howe Street, the police report stated.

At the same time, a man in dark clothing and bright red sneakers whom authorities allege is Santos is seen reaching into a parked 2000 Toyota Corolla and removing an object, the police report said. The man then runs after Rodriguez’s Outback, approaching as it is trying to leave, police wrote.

"The male party is seen approaching the Subaru on foot as the Subaru is pulling out of the driveway,'' police wrote in a summary of what is seen on the surveillance video. “The male then is observed to point what appears to be a firearm and shoot into the windshield of the Subaru. The Subaru comes to rest upon crashing into a fence adjacent to the driveway.”

Santos allegedly ran from the scene, but was identified as the suspect by his sister with whom he lives and by her boyfriend, police wrote.

The state medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Police were called to the Howe Street address at 2 p.m. Thursday to investigate.

Advertisement

After the shooting, Santos allegedly called his sister.

"I’m sorry,'' he allegedly said repeatedly. “Take care of yourself....Take care of your family.”

Santos is due back in court Jan. 24.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.