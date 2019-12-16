At least one person was seriously injured in a two-car crash that shut Route 1 in Peabody Monday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said.

The crash happened on Route 1 northbound near Lowell Street, State Police said in a tweet at 2:17 p.m. State Police diverted northbound traffic to Interstate 95.

State Police temporarily shut both sides of the highway to make room for a medical helicopter, State Police said in a tweet at 2:45 p.m. The helicopter landed in a business parking lot.