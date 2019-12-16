Loughlin, best known for her scene-stealing performance as Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House,” and her husband, the chic fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are charged in US District Court in Boston as part of the college admissions cheating scandal with felonies including conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail fraud.

Loughlin’s advice to her daughters was contained in a November letter that prosecutors sent to her defense team. The letter was among the materials Loughlin’s attorneys filed Friday as part of a motion to compel the production of exculpatory evidence.

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin urged her daughters to do better in high school before she and her husband later entered into an alleged scheme to get them admitted to USC as fake crew recruits, court records allege.

The multiple counts they’re charged with carry maximum prison terms of 20 years upon conviction, according to prosecutors.

An indictment filed in the case alleges Loughlin and Giannulli in 2016 and 2017 “agreed with [admitted ring leader William ‘Rick’ Singer to pay an amount, ultimately totaling $500,000, to facilitate the admission of their two daughters to USC as purported crew recruits.”

They’ve pleaded not guilty. In October, USC confirmed the couple’s daughters were no longer enrolled at the school.

In the government’s November letter to the defense, prosecutors wrote, “Lori Loughlin was in charge and told the couple’s daughters that they needed to do better in high school.”

The feds, meanwhile, allege that Loughlin and Giannulli needed to do better following the law. They’re among the dozens of defendants charged in connection with the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut fat checks to Singer to get their children admitted to fancy schools as bogus athletic recruits, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Parents would write checks to the Key Worldwide Foundation, Singer’s sham charity, to mask the alleged bribes as donations to support underprivileged youth, according to prosecutors. Singer also kicked back some of the funds to corrupt school officials and coaches in on the plot.

The November letter from prosecutors also detailed behind-the-scenes chatter between Giannulli and employees of the high school that his daughters attended.

According to the November letter, when Philip Petrone, co-director of college counseling at the daughters’ high school, “began asking questions about why [daughter] Olivia was admitted to USC as a recruit to the crew team (given that she did not participate in crew), Singer told Giannulli that Petrone could mess things up and advised Giannulli to speak with Petrone.”

Petrone, the letter said, has also told investigators that “(a) Giannulli asked if Petrone had told USC that his daughters were bad candidates, and Petrone confirmed that he did not; and (b) Giannulli told Petrone that Olivia was a coxswain; and (c) Petrone told Giannulli that he would tell USC that Olivia was a coxswain.”

In addition, the letter said, Jacqueline Landry, head of school at the daughters’ high school, told authorities that “(a) Giannulli told Petrone that Olivia rowed crew at a private club; and (b) Landry told Giannulli that Marymount would not interfere with Olivia’s application to USC.”

On Friday, lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli argued in their motion that the couple believed that all of their payments would go to USC itself “for legitimate, university-approved purposes -- or to other legitimate charitable causes.”

Giannulli and Loughlin’s attorneys said prosecutors appear to be concealing evidence that would help prove that assertion.

“The Government’s failure to disclose this information is unacceptable, and this Court should put a stop to it,” the filing said.

Prosecutors hadn’t responded to the Friday defense filing as of Monday morning.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.