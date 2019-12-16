A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Roxbury early Monday morning, according to Boston police.
The unidentified victim was stabbed in the vicinity of 45-55 Warren St. around 12:35 a.m. and dropped off at a local hospital, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. That area is found on the eastern side of the old Dartmouth Hotel building in the center of Dudley Square.
The man remains in the hospital, Tavares said. His medical condition is unknown, and no arrests have been made in the attack.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.