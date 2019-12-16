A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Roxbury early Monday morning, according to Boston police.

The unidentified victim was stabbed in the vicinity of 45-55 Warren St. around 12:35 a.m. and dropped off at a local hospital, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. That area is found on the eastern side of the old Dartmouth Hotel building in the center of Dudley Square.