However, areas south and east of Boston are expected to see little to no snow. Hyannis and Plymouth could see 1 to 2 inches, while Provincetown, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket will likely see an inch or less.

A system could bring 3 to 4 inches of snow to Boston Tuesday morning, while the western part of the state could see 4 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s only mid-December, and already Massachusetts is preparing for yet another round of snow.

National Weather Service

Even if the area isn’t expected to see much accumulation, the arrival of the snow could really mess up the morning commute. The snow is expected to arrive as early as 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. in the southernmost portions of the state and spread northeast. Snow is expected to begin falling in Boston around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to snowfall prediction maps. It could arrive in Newburyport as late as 7 a.m.

National Weather Service

“Areas near and south of the MA Turnpike will likely see a significant impact to the AM commute,” forecasters said in an online discussion Monday morning. “Across northern MA, they might be able to escape with just some light snow/flurries during most of the Tue am commute before intensity increases.”

Advertisement

The snow isn’t expected to hang around too long: It is expected to stop falling around 10 a.m. Tuesday in Boston. However, northern parts of the state could see precipitation through the evening — as late as 8 p.m. in areas like Lawrence and Newburyport.

National Weather Service

On Monday morning, a winter weather advisory was issued for much of Massachusetts starting at 1 a.m. Tuesday, and lasting through 1 p.m. for much of the state, mostly along and southeast of the Boston to Providence corridor.

“Moderate to heavy snow is expected to be in progress during the start of the Tuesday morning commute near and especially south of the Massachusetts turnpike,” the advisory states. “The precipitation will transition to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain during the morning before a transition to all rain.”

Advertisement

National Weather Service

In terms of how severe the storm will be, a forecast map shows that much of the state is expected to experience minor impacts, which tend to include inconveniences to daily life.

National Weather Service

































Jaclyn ReisJaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss