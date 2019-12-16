The snow is expected to arrive on the earlier side of Tuesday, meaning that it could affect the morning commute, forecasters said in a tweet Sunday night.

Parts of the state could see another 6 inches of snow on Tuesday, National Weather Service forecasters said Sunday night, with the highest amounts predicted near and north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“A storm system expected to pass near the waters of Southern New England will bring a round of wintry weather Monday night into Tuesday with accumulations of snow and ice to parts of interior Massachusetts, Connecticut into northern Rhode Island,” forecasters said in an online discussion Sunday night. “While most areas are expected to begin as snow, warmer air aloft should transition initial period of snow over to a wintry mix across a good part of the interior.”

The Boston area is expected to see between 2 and 3 inches of snow when all is said and done Tuesday, according to a snowfall prediction map, while the northwestern part of the state, including North Adams and Greenfield, could see 4 to 6 inches. The Cape and Islands are expected to be largely spared from much accumulation.

No watches, warnings, or advisories had been issued due to the snow as of Sunday night.

Afterwards, a “major Arctic blast” is expected to move in Wednesday night, accompanied by strong wind gusts, possible snow squalls, and very low wind chills, forecasters said. Dry and cold weather is expected Thursday into Saturday, but on Sunday, there could be a low chance for more snow showers.





