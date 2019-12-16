The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $372 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, the game’s largest prize since June 7, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

The lottery game’s prize money has been steadily climbing over the past week from a $314 million jackpot ahead of the Dec. 10 drawing. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, lottery officials said in a statement.

The game is played in 44 states, and tickets can be purchased for $2 until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to be eligible in the upcoming drawing.