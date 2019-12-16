The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $372 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, the game’s largest prize since June 7, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.
The lottery game’s prize money has been steadily climbing over the past week from a $314 million jackpot ahead of the Dec. 10 drawing. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, lottery officials said in a statement.
The game is played in 44 states, and tickets can be purchased for $2 until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to be eligible in the upcoming drawing.
The jackpot is the largest the game has seen since June 7, when a $530 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California, lottery officials said. The jackpot was last hit Sept. 24 when a $227 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Texas.
The winner can take home a cash prize of $251.6 million, lottery officials said.
Powerball and Megabucks Doubler, both with drawings Wednesday night, have also grown without a winner over the past week.
Powerball’s jackpot is estimated at $160 million, lottery officials said. The Megabucks Doubler’s jackpot is estimated at $7.9 million, the game’s largest since Jan. 27 when a $9 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Osterville, a village in south Cape Cod.
