“German counter-attacks were opened today at a dozen points on the 70-mile United States Army front between Duren and Trier, the heaviest fighting occurring in the Ardennes Forest,” the Associated Press reported at the time.

The following day, the headline on the front page of the Boston Globe declared, "GERMANS LAUNCH 12 ATTACKS.”

On Dec. 16, 1944, Adolf Hitler’s German army launched a counteroffensive that would become known as the Battle of the Bulge.

The next day, the morning edition Globe ran even a larger headline that read: “GERMAN OFFENSIVE DRIVES INTO BELGIUM, LUXEMBOURG.”

This was the front page of the Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 1944.

Further down the page the Globe also ran a Dec. 17 Associated Press report from Belgium that reported that “muddy and shivering survivors, weeping with rage, reported today that German tankmen with machine guns shot down captured Americans who were herded into an open field.”

“Those of us who played dead got away later,” said T5 William B. Sumner of Glenville, West Virginia, “but we had to lie there and listen to German non-coms kill with pistols every one of our wounded men who groaned or tried to move.”

“I never heard anything like it in my life. Damn them. Give me a rifle and put me in with the infantry. I want to go back and kill every one of them.”

This was the front page of the Boston Evening Globe on Dec. 18, 1944. Boston Globe archives

“YANKS STRIKE BACK” read the headline on the front page of the Evening Globe on Dec. 18, 1944.

Also on the front page was an uplifting story about Lt. Com Frederick T. Moore Jr. of West Roxbury, who was spending his first Christmas in three years with his family, and getting to meet his son Mike for the first time.

The Battle of the Bulge, in terms of participation and losses, was “arguably the greatest battle in American military history,” according to the US Army’s website.

General Dwight D. Eisenhower rushed reinforcements and American soldiers fought back to slow down the Nazi advance.

According to the US Army Center of Military History, the Americans suffered some 75,000 casualties in the Battle of the Bulge, and the Germans lost 80,000 to 100,000. “German strength had been irredeemably impaired," the center’s website states. "By the end of January 1945, American units had retaken all ground they had lost, and the defeat of Germany was clearly only a matter of time.”





