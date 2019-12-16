“Pearson was attacked in the front yard of his residence by an unknown assailant,” the statement said.

James Pearson was attacked on Beech Ridge Road around 8:15 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

An 82-year-old Scarborough, Maine, man was killed in his front yard Sunday morning in an apparent random attack, Maine State Police said.

Pearson was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center in Portland, State Police said.

“Residents are being asked by police to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report any unusual activities, as police continue to investigate the death,” the statement said.

Pearson and his wife, Nancy Pearson, are listed as the owners of Beech Ridge Farm, a Christmas tree farm in Scarborough.

“[This is] someone that’s been in our community for a long time. He and his family have run that business for a long while. They’re pretty well-known in the area,” Scarborough Police Chief Robert Moulton told reporters at a press conference.

State Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to call troopers at 207-624-7076 or Scarborough police at 207-883-6361, the statement said.

“We do understand that this is alarming to our communities in southern Maine. To have a random act like this, I’m not going to say it’s unheard of, but it’s rare,” Maine State Police Lieutenant Mark Holmquist said at the press conference.

