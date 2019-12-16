Authorities are investigating after three homes — including two owned by the state — were burned Sunday in fires that are “considered suspicious,” according to the state Department of Fire Services.

The houses on West Road in the tiny Berkshire County town of Mount Washington (population of about 140) were found burning early Sunday morning, Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the Department of Fire Services, said in an e-mail.

The fires are being investigated "as if they are connected and are considered suspicious,” Mieth said.