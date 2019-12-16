Authorities are investigating after three homes — including two owned by the state — were burned Sunday in fires that are “considered suspicious,” according to the state Department of Fire Services.
The houses on West Road in the tiny Berkshire County town of Mount Washington (population of about 140) were found burning early Sunday morning, Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the Department of Fire Services, said in an e-mail.
The fires are being investigated "as if they are connected and are considered suspicious,” Mieth said.
One house was privately owned, while the other two — including a historic home — were owned by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, Mieth said. Both DCR properties were destroyed.
A DCR spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.
State Police and the neighboring Egremont Fire Department are investigating the fires. Anyone with information can call the state arson hotline at 1-800-682-9229 or the Berkshire Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.
