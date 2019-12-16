A 72-year-old woman had to be revived after she was pinned by her car outside her home in Topsfield Monday morning, Topsfield firefighters said.
Firefighters found the woman with no pulse around 8:30 a.m. outside her home on Andrews Road, said Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown.
“[The] woman was injured while backing her car out of her garage,” Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex County district attorney’s office, said in a statement.
The woman was taken to Beverly Hospital in Beverly before she was flown to a Boston hospital Monday afternoon, firefighters said.
Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. The Essex County district attorney’s office is investigating the crash.
