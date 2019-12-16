A 72-year-old woman had to be revived after she was pinned by her car outside her home in Topsfield Monday morning, Topsfield firefighters said.

Firefighters found the woman with no pulse around 8:30 a.m. outside her home on Andrews Road, said Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown.

“[The] woman was injured while backing her car out of her garage,” Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex County district attorney’s office, said in a statement.