In a statement, Boston police identified the suspects as Nicholas Noel, 18, and Rafael Cruz, 19. It wasn’t clear if they had hired lawyers.

Two Boston teenagers are facing charges for allegedly robbing and kidnapping a man at gunpoint in the city’s bustling downtown section early Saturday, police said.

“While on patrol in the area of State Street and Congress Street, officers observed two males pressed very closely to a third male in the corner of a doorway,” the statement said. “Officers observed an unknown object in the hand of one of the two males and that the third male appeared to be frightened. As officers exited their cruiser to further investigate, two of the males quickly walked away while the third male walked towards the officers identifying himself as a victim of an armed robbery. It was revealed that one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and forced the victim to withdraw money out of his account from a nearby ATM machine.”

His alleged assailants were taken into custody by police.

“Both suspects were apprehended within minutes and positively identified,” the statement said. “Officers recovered a loaded 9mm High Point C9 handgun from one of the suspects. Officers also recovered property, including a wallet and credit cards, which belonged to the victim.”

Cruz now faces charges of armed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, cops said. Noel faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness, according to police.

They were slated to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court. Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.

