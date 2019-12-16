Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and since it’s Friday the 13th, here’s a hot take: Freddy Krueger is way scarier than Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Chucky and that leprechaun guy. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

If you were expecting the audit-that’s-not-called-an-audit of Providence’s school finances to showcase rampant misspending or widespread corruption in the district, you’re going to be disappointed.

Advertisement

Instead, what the state’s 10-week deep dive on the school budget released Friday shows is a district that doesn’t always put kids first (surprise), isn’t very transparent about spending (because budgets are such riveting reads) and is struggling to craft a plan to repair its crumbling buildings (apparently, you can’t give students a year off while you renovate).

The review was conducted by Ernst & Young, a well-known financial consulting firm that earned $295,000 for its work. It was paid for by the Partnership for Rhode Island, a nonprofit business group that includes many of the state’s top CEOs.Here’s are some key takeaways from the review.

Providence pays more than it should for transportation and janitors

Anyone who lived through last year’s bus driver strike knows the transportation contract needs some work, but Ernst & Young found that the city appears to pay 40 percent more per pupil than the median cost in other districts. Potential solutions are scarce. First Student is still the only company that is large enough to serve the district and while everyone loves the concept of neighborhood schools, that’s a hard argument to make to a family who lives near a failing school. When it comes to custodial services, the company believes Providence spends 25 percent more than the median in other districts.

Advertisement

The budget deficit isn’t as large as the city claimed

The mayor’s office has said the school department is facing a $22 million shortfall for next year, but the review paints a rosier picture. There’s still a small deficit, but it’s more likely to be between $3 million and $5 million, which is far more manageable. Of course, state lawmakers who decide how much state aid Providence gets might not be thrilled with the city’s inaccurate figures.

The budget is confusing

Providence officials have long complained that nearly all of its school budget is tied up in fixed costs – giving the district little flexibility to make changes – but Ernst & Young found that a few tweaks to the way it’s constructed could offer insight for how the city could better allocate resources.

The city needs more help for English learners

Nearly a third of Providence’s 24,000 students are English learners, so the district needs to find ways to certify more teachers to work with that population and provide more support for the students. If there’s going to be an increase in spending, it will likely need to be for English learners and students with disabilities.

School facilities are still a problem

This need to rebuild crumbling school buildings isn’t going to disappear. But Ernst & Young found that a perceived lack of swing space to place students, and a lack of competition among bidders for construction work are among the biggest challenges the district faces.

Advertisement

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Ryan Kyote , the California boy whose decision to use his allowance to pay his classmates’ school lunch debt Mayor Jorge Elorza and state Representative Marcia Ranglin-Vassell at City Hall this afternoon. , the California boy whose decision to use his allowance to pay his classmates’ school lunch debt garnered praise worldwide earlier this year , is visiting Rhode Island today. He’ll meet with Providenceand stateat City Hall this afternoon.

Senator Reed and Representative Langevin will be in North Kingstown today to recognize the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipbuilding team, which just secured a multibillion-dollar federal contract to build nine submarines.

Tomorrow in Hopkinton, Representative Langevin is holding his quarterly constituent lunch at The 11th Green Restaurant and Pub on Woodville Alton Road.

Jerry Tillinghast and author Joe Broadmeadow If you were a fan of the “Crimetown” podcast, former mob enforcerand author are holding a book signing Saturday in Cranston.

Busta Ryhmes is in Providence tomorrow night. Best concert ever:

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.