"I just fear it's going to backfire for Jews," said Kaplan, 20. "It reframes the debate from 'is this anti-Semitic' to 'is this suppression of free speech.'"

But Kaplan said he felt little comfort in President Donald Trump's executive order last week targeting anti-Semitism on college campuses.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Spencer Kaplan, a junior at Duke University, believes Israel has been unfairly targeted on campus, and he felt unsafe as a Jewish student after a swastika was found scrawled on a mural that Duke students had painted to honor the victims of last year's massacre at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

While battles over limits on free speech and debates over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have long played out on U.S. college campuses, students across the political spectrum said they worried about how Trump's order would affect their daily lives, both in and out of the classroom.

Trump's order, which extends civil rights protections to Jews, is likely to bolster the Education Department's investigations of accusations of anti-Jewish bias at several elite universities. The order last week came amid a rise in anti-Semitic attacks, and was issued the day after a deadly shooting at a kosher supermarket in New Jersey, which the authorities are investigating as an act of domestic terrorism.

And it came as racial and religious violence on college campuses is growing. According to a survey last year by the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses rose to 204 in 2017 from 108 the prior year, an 89% increase.

While many prominent Jewish and conservative groups, as well as members of the Israeli government, celebrated the executive order, college students were more nuanced in their responses.

Meagan Withers, a Jewish student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said she was initially supportive of Trump's announcement. "Why wouldn't you want Jewish students to feel safe?" she said, mentioning an incident last spring when anti-Semitic flyers were found in the university library.

But she worries the order oversimplifies the issue. Withers, who is active in the Jewish college outreach organization Hillel, said she developed a deeper understanding of her Jewish identity during a trip to Israel organized by Birthright Israel, which is partly funded by the Israeli government. She said Israelis and Palestinians presented both sides of the conflict, a balance that she added could be threatened by the executive order.

An immigrant from Russia, Withers, 21, also expressed concern about national-origin protections being extended to Jewish students.

"It sort of plays into anti-Semitic tropes that existed during the Soviet Union," she said.

According to the order, anti-Semitism would be covered under Title IV of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin, but does not mention religion. The directive also expanded the definition of anti-Semitism to include some anti-Israel sentiments, which the Education Department can now use when assessing whether incidents or activities violate Title IV.

The definition, already used by the State Department, labels as anti-Semitic the claim "that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor," which prompted concerns about First Amendment issues and an outcry from pro-Palestinian supporters.

While Israel is not mentioned in the executive order, members of the Trump administration and its allies have made clear that the policy is aimed at protecting supporters of the Jewish state.

"Anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism," wrote Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and the president's son-in-law, in an Op-Ed article for The New York Times. "The inclusion of this language with contemporary examples gives critical guidance to agencies" enforcing civil rights law.

"It just shows that this president has stood with Jewish people since Day 1," said Cody Johnson, 20, a member of the College Republicans at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where anti-Semitic, sexist and racist vandalism was found in a dormitory Friday morning, according to a statement by the university provost.

Trump's Education Department has investigated a range of cases at universities relating to concerns of anti-Jewish bias and complaints that anti-Israel activism has created hostile environments for Jewish students.

Last spring, Jewish groups at the University of California at Berkeley signed a letter condemning anti-Semitic rhetoric that had occurred at a student government meeting, where students who requested Jewish representation were dismissed with complaints of "Zionist tears" and attacks on Israel.

Abe Jellinek, president of U.C. Berkeley's chapter of J Street U, a liberal Israel group that signed the letter, said Trump's order enshrined a similar connection, just from the other end of the political divide.

"It's making Jews into the representation for Israel on campus, like we can't exist on our own," said Jellinek, 20. "Our fate is tied up in the fate of Israel, and that's a really uncomfortable position."

At the same time, he said, the order frames anti-Semitism as a partisan issue, even though hatred toward Jews comes from across the political spectrum. "We have far-right individuals walking into synagogues killing people," he said.

Gabrielle Zuckerman, 20, a Jewish student at UNC and a member of Hillel, said she worried that the executive order "falsely equates anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism" and is targeted at eliminating criticism of Israel.

Students and faculty should not have to worry about violating federal policy when there are concerns about human rights violations, she said.

Last month, UNC was required to include and describe "anti-Semitic harassment" in its anti-discrimination policy as part of a resolution with the Education Department, which had investigated a complaint of anti-Semitism. The investigation stemmed from an event last spring hosted by UNC and Duke University, titled "Conflict Over Gaza: People, Politics and Possibilities," that featured a Palestinian rapper whose onstage statements included, "Think of Mel Gibson, go that anti-Semitic."

The department's inquiry into Duke is still pending, but earlier this year it ordered the Duke-UNC Consortium for Middle East Studies to recast its program on the grounds that it featured a biased curriculum.

Some students questioned whether the policy could adequately address disputes over Israel, like a recent visit by former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni of Israel that was protested by pro-Palestinian activists.

Kaplan, the junior at Duke, is a member of the group that invited Livni. He condemned the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which supports economic measures opposing Israel's occupation of the West Bank, as an example of disproportionate attention on Israel. Yet countries like China, where Duke has a campus, receive little student condemnation for egregious human rights violations, he said.

"Look at what China is doing to the Uighurs," he said. "But no one is calling for a boycott of China. That feeds the view that Israel is the only problem in the world, and that to me is quite difficult to divorce from the fact that it's the only Jewish country in the world."

Max Cherman, co-president of the Duke Israel Public Affairs Committee, said he believes some criticism of Israel may be rooted in anti-Semitism. "There are certain students who will go out and particularly be very vicious in their words against supporters of Israel on campus," he said. "Are they criticizing Israeli policy or saying something different?"

Still, Cherman, 21, said he saw the order not as a tool for tamping down the anti-Israel movement but as protection against religious discrimination, such as if a student government scheduled a session on the Jewish Sabbath. “It’s not to stifle free speech,” he said.



