BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The police chief in Vermont's largest city has resigned after admitting he used an anonymous Twitter account to respond to a critic, the Burlington mayor announced on Monday.

Chief Brandon del Pozo submitted his resignation to Mayor Miro Weinberger on Sunday night. The mayor announced del Pozo's resignation on Monday at a news conference at police headquarters. Weinberger said he made the announcement with great sadness.

Last week, del Pozo said he used the anonymous Twitter account to respond to the critic for one hour on July 4 before deleting the account. The chief later took six weeks of medical leave to seek mental health treatment after telling his story to the mayor.