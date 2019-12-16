“I was wrong,” said Comey about his previous insistence that there were no problems with the warrants used to approve surveillance on an adviser to President Trump’s 2016 campaign. As Comey acknowledged to Fox News host Chris Wallace . “The inspector general found significant mistakes and that is not something to sneeze at.” Neither is Comey’s self-esteem, which remains intact. The mistakes occurred, he told Wallace, because, “I was overconfident as director in our procedures.”

If only James Comey and his ego would just go away. But no, the former FBI director is back in the limelight he loves to loathe — this time, sort of admitting to a mistake .

This interview took place after Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, released a report on the genesis of the FBI’s investigation into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. The investigation was justified and there was no evidence of political bias on the part of the FBI when it was launched, the IG’s report said. But, the report cited 17 significant errors and omissions that occurred when the bureau filed its application for the surveillance of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide. And it all happened when Comey headed the FBI and Barack Obama was president.

The report as it relates to Page raises real questions about privacy and the expectation of fairness for all Americans, no matter who’s running the FBI. But given the current White House occupant, the findings were just another chunk of red meat to toss to the Republican base. After Comey’s quasi-acceptance of responsibility, President Trump tweeted about jail time for the FBI director he fired and also challenged the credibility of Horowitz because he was appointed by Obama.

The bid to wiretap Page was authorized under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA. Allowing the government to monitor suspected spies and terrorists under certain circumstances is supposedly a way to keep us safe. But in Page’s case, the IG said the FBI cherry-picked damaging information and relied on uncorroborated and disputed information from the dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent. The dossier was first commissioned by Republicans during the primary and then picked up by Democrats.

In applying for the warrant, the FBI did not include information that raised doubts about some information presented in the dossier. Comey blames “sloppiness” for those mistakes, raising memories of the “extremely careless” characterization he applied to Hillary Clinton’s e-mail transgressions. To Trump loyalists, it’s just more proof of a grand conspiracy to take down a president with a tainted report.

Civil liberties groups argue reforms are needed to make it harder to get wiretap approval from a judge. According to The New York Times, for example, out of 1,080 requests for wiretaps in 2018, only one was denied. In fact, the concerns expressed by Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, may be, for once, worth heeding: “My goal is to make sure that people, when this is over — whether you like Trump, hate Trump, don’t care about Trump — you look at this as more than a few irregularities,” said Graham when Horowitz presented his findings. If this becomes a few irregularities in America, then God help us all.”

During the rollout of his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” Comey was willing to say the so-called Steele dossier might be true. Now, confronted with independent evidence of its flaws, he’s mostly concerned about defending his reputation and that of the FBI’s.

Page, he admits, was “treated unfairly.” But more important to Comey, he believes he was personally vindicated by the IG’s finding of “gross incompetence and negligence,” versus any outright political bias. And on that thin thread, hangs a still very large ego.

