And then its most central character, Fiona Gallagher, is no longer in the mix; Emmy Rossum left the show at the end of last season. She was the character whose story arcs generally defined each season, giving some sense of structure to each round of frenetic episodes. She seemed to control the chaos, and without her, full-on bedlam appears to be increasingly imminent.

“Shameless” has two big things working against it. First of all, it’s in the middle of its 10th season, and even the best shows strain to stay good after 100 episodes. Showtime’s fast-paced comedy-drama no longer has the power to surprise us, since the writers have already put the characters through seemingly thousands of TV’s most outrageous plots.

So I am not in love with the current season. The characters’ many exploits seem to be building toward nothing, and the dumbest plots that were once tertiary — many having to do with Kevin — now seem more prominent. It’s not a mess; it’s just played out and post-peak, and no amount of new infants can change that. And yet — I adore these characters, particularly the Gallagher kids, and I continue to follow them eagerly. The critic in me is disappointed and wants the show to wind down as soon as possible. But the fan in me is still all in, particularly when it comes to Debbie, whose has become more like her father than I ever expected, and Lip, whose storyline now has a little more weight.

Lip, played by Jeremy Allen White, has been one of the more engaging characters all along, since he has changed so thoroughly — and so convincingly — across the years. He’s a brainy guy who needed to channel his intelligence into less self-destructive activities. After some hard knocks, he has turned the corner from being a punk to being a man — a sober man — able to maintain responsibilities. He was the most like his father at one time, and now he’s the least like him.

Matthew Gilbert