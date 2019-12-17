For the 20th year, the Mass Center for the Book is running its “Letters About Literature” program, which calls students in grades 4-12 to write a letter to an author whose work has made an impact on their lives. Students are invited to choose a piece of writing — fiction or nonfiction, poetry, essays, a play, a speech, a short story (but no song lyrics, they note) — and write a personal letter to the author. The authors can be living or dead, the creator of a classic, or writer of a recent debut. Guidelines urge letter writers away from plot summary or empty praise, calling instead for letters between 250 and 750 words that express the writer’s reaction to the work, explaining their connection to the piece of writing, how and why it spoke to them, what ideas or feelings it might have inspired. In each of three tiers (grades 4-6; grades 7-8; grades 9-12), one top honor will be awarded, with up to nine additional honored letter writers at an awards ceremony in the spring. The winner receives $200; honorees receive $25 gift cards. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 20, and more information and an entry form can be found at massbook.org/letters-about-literature .

HOLIDAY BONUS

Each December for the past six years, James Patterson, who ranks as one of the top earning authors in the world, has been sharing his wealth with independent booksellers. As part of his Holiday Bookstore Bonus Program, and in partnership with the American Booksellers Association, Patterson is giving $500 to 500 booksellers around the country. More than 60 New England booksellers will receive the bonus, selected from a 2,500-person pool, with applications that included a single question: “Why does this bookseller deserve a holiday bonus.” The local book-slingers who were found deserving include Caleb Bollenbacher at Porter Square Books, Amy Brabenec at the Brookline Booksmith, Katherine Fergason at the Harvard Book Store, Clarissa Hadge at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, Serena Nanni at I AM Books, Tildy Banker-Johnson at Belmont Books, Megan Birch-McMichael at Silver Unicorn Bookstore, Cassie Duncanson at Wellesley Books, Jean MacKenzie at the Brewster Bookstore, Arwen Severance at the Bookstore of Gloucester, Dan Sullivan at the Book Oasis, Emily Crowe at An Unlikely Story, and many others.

HIS STORY

Author, teacher, and activist Alex Myers grew up in Maine as a girl and, at 16, became the first openly transgender student at Phillips Exeter Academy, and then at Harvard. Now, Myers teaches English in New Hampshire, and his sanguine second novel “Continental Divide” (University of New Orleans) tells the story of the 19-year-old transgender Ron who comes out to his family and leaves Harvard and Cambridge for Wyoming, a path that Myers followed himself. With muscle and tenderness, this coming-of-age book reckons with belonging, with finding a sense of at-home in the world and inside oneself. “I didn’t want to hide,” Ron thinks, “I wanted to be able to step out from behind this curtain and not be embarrassed.” It’s a sense of seeking that can speak to all of us, in all our unfoldings and the long, and ongoing, process of becoming who we are.

Coming Out

“Virtuoso” by Yelena Moskovich (Two Dollar Radio)

“The Last Wolf & Herman” by László Krasznahorkai, translated by George Szirtes and John Batki (New Directions)

“Little Envelope of Earth Conditions” by Cori A. Winrock (Alice James)

Pick of the Week

Arwen Severance at the Bookstore of Gloucester recommends “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House): “A tale of fierce family loyalty and of the grief that comes of severing one’s closest ties. Tara Westover’s account of her struggle for self-invention is a story that will stay with you long after you close the book.”

