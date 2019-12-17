Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Dec. 10) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A painted bunting was photographed at Cold Brook Preserve/Bank Street Bogs in Harwich.
A marbled godwit and a Western willet continued at Red River Beach in Harwich.
A grasshopper sparrow and a palm warbler were seen near Outermost Harbor in Chatham.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 3 red-necked grebes, 3 dovekies, 5 common murres, 275 razorbills, 65 black-legged kittiwakes, 8 Iceland gulls, 4 great shearwaters, and 20 snow buntings.
Other sightings around the Cape included 2 palm warblers in Mashpee, Eastern phoebes in Falmouth and Mashpee, 4 Northern pintail at Skunknett River sanctuary in Barnstable, 2 harlequin ducks at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville, 3 Northern saw-whet owls in West Barnstable, a Barrow’s goldeneye, a redhead, and a Northern pintail in Eastham, and a black guillemot at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.