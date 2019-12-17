City officials will officially declare Wednesday to be “Little Women Day" in Boston ahead of the release of the star-studded movie of the same name.
The much-anticipated film, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, and Timothée Chalamet. “Little Women” has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards, including one for Ronan for best actress in a motion picture drama.
Tania Del Rio, the executive director of Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s women’s advancement office, will proclaim Wednesday as “Little Women Day” at 10 a.m. atop the steps of the William Hickling Prescott House at 55 Beacon St., according to a statement from the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. A scene from the new film was filmed at the Beacon Hill mansion.
City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George will join other city officials to recreate the scene in which several women descend the steps in period dresses, the bureau said. The other officials include Joyce Linehan, the mayor’s chief of policy and planning, and Keiko Orrall, the executive director of the state’s office of travel and tourism. City Councilors Michelle Wu and Kim Janey may also don period garb for the event.
“Little Women” premieres Dec. 25 and was filmed in Boston. The movie is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic 1868 novel. Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” is the seventh to hit the big screen.
The Boston Public Library and tour company Boston By Foot are hosting a scavenger hunt on Wednesday at the movie’s filming locations across Boston, including the Prescott House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre. Participants can post photos from the scavenger hunt on social media using #LittleWomenScavengerHunt, the bureau said. To join, download a map online or pick up a copy at the bureau’s office at 2 Copley Place.
