City officials will officially declare Wednesday to be “Little Women Day" in Boston ahead of the release of the star-studded movie of the same name.

The much-anticipated film, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, and Timothée Chalamet. “Little Women” has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards, including one for Ronan for best actress in a motion picture drama.

Tania Del Rio, the executive director of Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s women’s advancement office, will proclaim Wednesday as “Little Women Day” at 10 a.m. atop the steps of the William Hickling Prescott House at 55 Beacon St., according to a statement from the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. A scene from the new film was filmed at the Beacon Hill mansion.