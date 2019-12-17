Catch one of this year’s final performances of the Boston Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” through Dec. 29. The two-hour show, choreographed by Mikko Nissinen, runs twice a day on Dec. 22, 24, and 26-29 (times vary). Enjoy the magical world of toy soldiers, dancing snowflakes, and the dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Performances take place at the Citizens Bank Opera House. Tickets start at $37 per person; anyone age 2 to 22 gets 50 percent off select performances in sections A and B with the purchase of an adult ticket. 617-695-6955, www.bostonballet.org/nutcracker .

Boston event celebrates wine

Mark your calendar for the upcoming Boston Wine Festival, which features receptions, seminars, brunches, and dinners hosted by winemakers from around the world. The event, held at the Boston Harbor Hotel, starts off with the Grand Opening Reception on Jan. 10, when you can sample more than 60 wines and meet festival founder and executive chef Daniel Bruce. Old World/New World on Jan. 29 features an evening of comparing pinot noir varietals, while other events showcase wine from family-owned estates and new smaller wineries (don’t miss the Rising Stars Dinner, Feb. 8). Uncorked for a Cause on Feb. 28 supports the No Kid Hungry campaign. The festival runs through March 27. Tickets vary but start at $110; purchase by Dec. 31 to be entered to win a one-night stay in the Boston Harbor Hotel’s John Adams Presidential Suite (a $15,000 value). 617-330-9355, www.bostonwinefestival.net.

Visitors can stay in one of four different styles of tiny homes at Fireside Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Fireside Resort

Tiny house adventure in the Tetons

Living in a tiny home may seem like a dream experience, but have you tried it — for real? At Fireside Resort near Jackson Hole, Wyo., you can spend time in a tiny house and see if the size suits you. The boutique hotel, which offers the atmosphere of a wooded campground in the Teton wilderness, has 25 LEED-certified small homes that are reminiscent of the area’s original homesteader cabins. These, however, come with modern fireplaces, full kitchens, high-end amenities, and private decks. The four different-style cabins sleep anywhere from two to six people, but each one comes with its own private campfire, an attached deck with a grill and picnic table, cozy beds with Tempur-Pedic mattresses and European-style duvets, and WiFi. Then, if you like the experience, buy one of these tiny abodes at Wheelhaus.com or another style from Amazon.com — a good holiday gift to yourself. Rates start at $250 per night. 307-733-1177, www.firesidejacksonhole.com.

Alaska's Aurora Winter Train. Jeanne L Baker

Explore Alaska’s breweries by train

Head to Alaska this winter and enjoy a Hops on the Rails brewery tour. The one-day round-trip tour pairs train and bus rides with a brewery tour by Big Swig Tours. Take the Aurora Winter Train from Anchorage to Talkeena and visit the Denali Brewing Company. A “hoperator” guide then rides back to Anchorage with guests, stopping for behind-the-scenes tours and tastings at four breweries along the way. (Tours run Saturdays in January and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in February and March.) Or just ride the rails: Keep an eye for moose, caribou, and bald eagles, enjoy views of snow-capped mountains, and stop off to explore small communities and try to spot the aurora borealis. The Aurora Winter Train transports passengers northbound from Anchorage to Fairbanks on Saturdays and southbound on the same route Sundays throughout the winter. Midweek service runs on select days from Feb. 4 through March 25. 800-544-0552, www.alaskarailroad.com.

LOWA's new women's Alba II GTX boots. LOWA

Sensible and stylish winter boots

Winter has arrived, but how are your feet holding up outdoors? LOWA has launched a collection of cold weather boots that will keep your toes toasty, your feet dry, and your soles from slipping around — and they look good, too. The women’s Alba II GTXs offer waterproof protection from the elements, yet they are remarkably lightweight, offer superb breathability, and can take a beating. These tall, insulated boots have grippy soles and a plush lining that’s made with a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane and polyester-wool material. Lace up the boots once and then use the hidden side zipper for easy access. Guys, check out the mid-cut Sassello GTX Mid boot, which has the same waterproof lining, a non-slip Vibram sole for traction on snow and ice, and insulation that keeps your feet warm even when the temps dip. Both boots have split leather and fabric uppers (with buffalo leather on the women’s boots, too). $275 (Alba), $290 (Sassello). 800-335-5692, www.lowaboots.com.

Men's Swath boots and Step On bindings by Burton. Burton

Lightweight system for snowboarders

Need a last-minute gift for your snowboarding adventurer? Burton’s Step On bindings and new lightweight compatible boots will make exploring the mountains extra fun — no more sitting down to strap in. The innovative bindings have two sturdy plastic lips in the toe area and a weight-bearing clip at the heel. The boots, including the new men’s Swath and women’s Felix boots, have two small metal toe clips and a plastic heel cleat that align with the bindings; just step on the binding to instantly secure each boot and then go. The board responds right away as you initiate turns, offering more control with less effort. A quick-release lever on the binding releases the boot. The super-lightweight boots also have double Boa closures that let you dial in the perfect fit and come with a handy backpack-style travel bag. $249.95 bindings; $369.95. 800-881-3138, www.burton.com.

