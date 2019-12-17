Furmint is the grape showcased in a bottle called Evolúció. This bright-with-acid varietal — usually crafted into sweet Aszú wines in the Tokaj region of Hungary — is vinified dry, blended with the honey-scented hárslevelű grape. The wine’s importer is coy about who exactly does the vinifying; but the grapes, sourced from multiple vineyards in the country’s northeast, taste ripe and sound. This platinum-hued pour, fermented in stainless steel, is zippy with acid and full of attractive stone fruit flavors. It’s beautifully vivid in this non-dessert style.

A Hungarian white, a Spanish red, and a ruby-hued blend from South Africa might not appear to have a lot in common. But from the first sip, it’s clear that the makers of these bottles are serious about crafting quality pours without gimmickry or cutting corners. And here’s the best part: Since these delicious wines retail for under $15, you can be a generous host whenever friends drop by.

A whole team of young professionals is proudly behind a wine called "Canallas,” crafted on the outskirts of Valencia, a four-plus-hour drive south of Barcelona. Toni Arráez Calabuig is the director and winemaker of Bodegas Arráez, the winery founded by his grandfather in 1950. The wine, sourced from tempranillo and monastrell grapes from vineyards in and around the municipality of La Font de la Figuera, is vinified in stainless steel, then aged four months in oak. Don’t be fooled by the fever-dream graffiti on the label or the wine’s cheeky name, which translates as "scoundrels.” This juicy red offers energetic presence, punching above its price point.

Winemaker Adi Badenhorst, based in the rugged wine region of Swartland north of Cape Town, is known well beyond his native South Africa. It’s highly likely you’ve spied his Family Red Blend, as well as his Secateurs label, on many a shop shelf. A line of Badenhorst’s wines called "The Curator,” launched by Broadbent Selections, draws fruit from a spectrum of parcels in the Western Cape. This vibrant red blend features primarily shiraz, plus cinsault, mourvedre, and a splash of grenache noir.

This holiday season, act on your generous impulses and pour a second glass for everyone around your table. These bottles make it easy.

Evolúció Furmint 2017 This pale platinum pour offers clean, peachy scents accented by citrus blossoms. Bright acidity, stone fruit flavors, and a hint of salt make this white the full package. 11.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Around $13. At The Wine Emporium, South End (Columbus Avenue), 617-536-5545; Ball Square Fine Wines, Somerville, 617-623-9500.

Bodegas Arráez "Canallas” Tinto 2017 Dark fruit reminiscent of blueberry compote combines with meaty aromatics, leading to a juicy palate full of black cherry, salt, plus field-and-flower herbaceousness. 13 percent ABV. Around $12. At Dave’s Fresh Pasta, Somerville, 617-623-0867; The Wine Press, Brookline, 617-277-7020.

A.A. Badenhorst “The Curator” Red Blend 2018 Savory, dark fruit aromas invite you to sip a refreshingly weighted pour, full of ripe red berry, plum, and a hint of grip. 13 percent ABV. Around $10. At Ball Square Fine Wines; The Wine Emporium.





