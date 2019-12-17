Disappointing news for fans of excellent Chinese food in hidden locations: BLR by Shojo (13 Hudson St.) is closing and will host its final night of dinner service on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Family-run since the 1980s, current owner Brian Moy modernized the spot. BLR, narrow, dark, and lantern-lit, served excellent lamb wontons, Dungeness crab in Malaysian curry, and pig’s head folded into steamed buns accompanied by kimchi and chilies — a culinarian’s paradise. He’s also known for Shojo and Ruckus, two other new-wave Chinatown places that serve french fries drenched in mapo tofu and fried pork bellies.

The restaurant has been in the Moy family for four decades. According to a release, “The team looks forward to prioritizing their attention on their sister restaurants, Ruckus and Shojo, while continuing to grow the brand with new projects, including a new unnamed Chinatown concept slated to open spring 2020.”