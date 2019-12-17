NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man who may have been dreaming of a “green” Christmas found himself inside the gray walls of a Tennessee jail.

According to court documents, state police caught Somphone Temmeraj, 57, with more than 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of marijuana disguised as Christmas gifts at Nashville International Airport on Monday, news outlets reported.

Officers and a K-9 smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from three bags, according to the documents. The officers said they saw Temmeraj pick up the bags and load them onto a cart.