Snowfall was minimal Tuesday morning as warmer air invaded the column between where the snow is made in the clouds and at ground level. This warmer air allowed snowflakes to change to liquid and then refreeze into sleet pellets or freeze upon contact with the ground. The latter situation is the most dangerous — it’s called freezing rain, and the lack of friction when freezing rain falls makes for dangerous driving.

Tuesday has been a messy day, with nearly every type of precipitation falling across the area. We haven’t seen any hail or locusts, but lots of other stuff has been coming down.

Warmer air melts the snow as it falls, but cold air at the ground can mean sleet or freezing rain. NOAA

As we head through the Tuesday evening commute, you can expect light amounts of precipitation with some snow right along the Massachusetts-Vermont-New Hampshire border, a mixed bag in the middle, and rain over Cape Cod and the Islands. Travel remains slow. Allow extra time, as there is plenty of sloppiness on the roads.

Temperatures will remain below freezing Tuesday evening, but they’ll be high enough that any treated surfaces will be slow but still passable. Rain is still likely over Cape Cod. Things will improve overnight as road crews remove snow and ice from the roadways and do their final treatments.

There could be a few brief snow showers late at night leaving a coating, but that would be about it. Then it’s on to Wednesday, when temperatures will get above freezing for most of the day. This will allow for the removal of any residual precipitation, and I would recommend doing so before it gets quite cold Wednesday night.

Windchill readings Thursday morning will be at or below zero. WeatherBell

The leading edge of that cold air is an Arctic frontal system that passes through the region Wednesday evening, along with a scattering of snow squalls and snow showers. Some of these squalls could be strong over northern New England and even locally Wednesday. Windy and very cold conditions follow Thursday morning; windchills will be within a few degrees of 0, and afternoon actual temperatures will only be in the lower 20s.

Tuesday’s storm should be the last for a little while in the long series of weather systems over the past month.

Temperatures look to be very cold Thursday and Friday but turn less cold this weekend. WeatherBell

There is a moderating trend in temperature on the way for next week, and it looks as though we may get through the holidays without any major storms. That would be a welcome change and would make it a lot easier to get where you’re going for the holidays.