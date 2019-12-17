Stephen Pilson, 52, of Beverly, was already on probation for kidnapping charges out of Massachusetts involving the same woman, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police.

A Beverly man was arrested in Maine Sunday and charged with kidnapping a woman, tying her wrists together with a scarf, and trying to take her to Canada against her will, according to Maine State Police.

Stephen Pilson, 52, of Beverly, is accused of kidnapping a woman and tying her hands with a scarf.

Maine State Police reported that at approximately 3:40 p.m., troopers received a report of a black sedan operating erratically northbound near mile marker 12 on the Maine Turnpike. About 20 minutes later reports started coming in about a man chasing a woman into the woods near mile marker 27, police wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

Police said Pilson had tied the woman’s wrists together with a scarf.

“It was determined the Pilson was highly intoxicated, violent, homicidal and possibly suicidal,” police wrote. “He also had a revoked license out of Massachusetts.”

Police said Pilson ran into the woods when a motorist stopped to help. Troopers arrived with K-9 Dutch and tracked Pilson down approximately ¾ mile through heavily wooded areas and a swamp, and when he was found he was “lying prone on the ground.”

“Pilson was given commands but was not compliant,” police wrote. “Dutch was deployed and apprehended him.”

Pilson was charged with domestic violence assault; kidnapping (Class A); resisting arrest; operating under the influence; operating after habitual offender status; and fugitive from justice.

Maine State Police reported that a probation hold from Massachusetts was placed on Pilson and his bail was set at $22,000.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.