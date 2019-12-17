Murphy was slated for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in South Boston Municipal Court. It wasn’t clear whether a lawyer had been assigned to represent him.

In a statement, State Police said the suspect, John Murphy, was apprehended after “a diligent investigation over the past 15 days.”

A 64-year-old Dorchester man was allegedly checking his phone behind the wheel when he allegedly crashed his car into a 60-year-old pedestrian on Day Boulevard in South Boston on Dec. 2 and fled the scene, authorities said Tuesday.

“Evidence developed by the Troopers indicates that MURPHY was looking at his phone at the time he struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk on Day Boulevard in the area of K Street at approximately 7:17 a.m.” on Dec. 2, the statement said. “He then fled the scene. Further investigation by the Troopers indicates that in the days after the crash, MURPHY replaced the driver’s side sideview mirror on his 2005 Lincoln Town Car. The car’s original sideview mirror was damaged in the crash. Troopers also determined that MURPHY rented a car after the crash.”

Troopers said the woman sustained “serious injuries that are not life-threatening.”

Murphy is currently charged with operating to endanger, leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating after suspension, operating while texting, tampering with evidence, and crosswalk violation, according to State Police.

Troopers previously released images of the Lincoln Town Car that struck the woman, who was knocked to the ground.





