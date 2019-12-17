The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a tweet that the calf was spotted by aerial survey teams from the Clearwater Aquarium in Florida. The calf was seen with its mom, who is known to biologists, the Clearwater Aquarium said. The mother was born in 2005, and this is believed to be her first calf.

The first right whale calf of the season was spotted off Georgia on Monday, and scientists are happy for an endangered species that has been experiencing high mortality rates recently, a right whale expert at the New England Aquarium said.

The first right whale calf of the season was spotted near Georgia on Monday with its mother.

“This is a very exciting update because calving numbers over the past couple of years have been quite low,” said Amy Knowlton, a senior scientist on the Right Whale Research Program at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium.

The right whale population has been declining since 2010, and there are currently only about 400 right whales alive, Knowlton said. During the 2018 calving season, no calves were born.

The calving season of right whales starts in December and lasts until February or March off the coasts of Georgia and Florida, Knowlton said.

The species gets its name from when they were known as “the right whale to hunt” back when it was still legal to hunt them, Knowlton said. Right whales have lots of blubber and are slow-moving creatures that feed with their mouth wide open, filtering the water for plankton instead of feeding on fish.

Although they’re no longer hunted, right whales have been experiencing high levels of mortality as climate change and warming waters push the whales north in the summer toward the Gulf of Saint Lawrence in Canada, Knowlton said. It used to be unusual for these areas to have right whales, so they do not have the right regulations in place to protect the whales from boating accidents and fishing gear entanglements, she said.

While biologists are working to get these protections in place, the reproductive side of the right whale population is something they can’t control. That is why it’s so exciting to see this newborn calf, Knowlton said.

“Biologists have seen a good number of reproductive females [this year],” Knowlton said. “Hopefully this is a beginning of a good calving season.”

