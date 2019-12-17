Ryan and Rollins joined public defenders and immigration advocates in the suit seeking to block civil arrests at Massachusetts courthouses. The suit argues that ICE has no authority to search state courthouses for people facing civil immigration violation warrants. Over the summer, a federal judge temporarily blocked immigration agents arrests at Massachusetts courthouses, siding with the two prosecutors.

In a motion to dismiss filed in federal court Friday, the US Attorney’s Office argues that the plaintiffs, a group that includes Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, have not “shown that the federal government has wrongfully blocked the filing of a specific lawsuit.”

Federal authorities are asking a federal court to throw out a lawsuit brought by two Massachusetts district attorneys that challenges civil courthouse arrests by immigration agents.

Advertisement

In recent years, ICE policy allowed for agents to pick up illegal immigrants in and around courthouses in Massachusetts and other states, according to court documents. Immigration officials say they do so for public safety reasons.

Immigrant advocates say the practice discourages people from using the courthouse, but federal authorities reject that argument.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, through a 2018 directive, revised its policy “regarding civil immigration enforcement actions” in courthouses, according to Friday’s filing.

"The Directive strikes a balance between ICE’s legitimate interests in enforcing immigration law, protecting the safety of its officers, the arrestee, and members of the public; and the goal of minimizing interference with judicial proceedings,” read the motion.

Federal law, according to the filing, “unambiguously authorizes ICE to arrest any person who is in the United States in violation of immigration law, and does not restrict the location of such arrests.”

The plaintiffs, according to attorneys representing ICE, “assert an overbroad privilege that finds no support in Supreme Court precedent: a privilege against all civil arrests regardless of jurisdiction or arresting authority."

Advertisement









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.