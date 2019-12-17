Lieutenant Mark Holmquist of the Maine State Police said it does not appear that Hanna knew his victims.

Quinton Hanna has also been charged with other violent attacks in Freeport and West Bath that took place over the weekend, police said.

Authorities have charged a 22-year-old man with the fatal stabbing of an 82-year-old Christmas tree farm owner in Scarborough, Maine.

“It appears they were targets of opportunity," Holmquist said at a press conference Tuesday.

The murder victim, James Pearson, was attacked in his front yard on Beech Ridge Road in Scarborough around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, State Police said in a statement.

Pearson was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center in Portland, State Police said.

Holmquist said Hanna was taken into custody Sunday after he was seen driving a stolen SUV in Brunswick, Maine.

Scarborough Police Chief Robbie Moulton offered his condolences to Pearson’s family.

“This has been a difficult few days for us," he said.

Moulton said Pearson was a well-known figure who was a business owner and teacher. Pearson and his wife were about to celebrate their 60th anniversary, he said.

Pearson’s son is a Navy veteran and his daughter is a sergeant on the Scarborough Police Department, he said.

Moulton said Pearson’s death is a “tragic loss to our community.”