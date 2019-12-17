Officer Brian Casey was dispatched to Long Lake Beach around 10:44 a.m. for a call that a dog had fallen through the ice. Within two minutes of the call, Casey found the dog, Tuukka, in the water just off a dock, Littleton police said in a statement.

A police officer used a lasso to save a dog who had fallen through the ice of a lake in Littleton on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officer Brian Casey with Tuukka, the dog he saved who fell through the ice of a lake in Littleton.

Casey moved quickly to use the equipment around him to fashion a lasso and retrieve Tuukka safely from the water.

“It was extremely fortunate that Officer Casey was able to get to the scene as quickly as he did and help get Tuukka to safety,” Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard said in the statement. “This is a good chance to remind everyone, whether they have two legs or four, that it’s still too early in the season to be going out on the ice.”

