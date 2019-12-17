Authorities on Monday morning charged a 24-year-old Quincy man for allegedly possessing drugs and a loaded firearm that can be “operated as a machine gun,” Boston police said.
In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Anton Lopes. It wasn’t known whether he had hired a lawyer.
Boston and Quincy police officers had a warrant when they visited his address around 11 a.m. Monday at 121 South Walnut Ave. in Quincy, according to the statement.
“Upon execution of the search warrant, the following items were recovered: a plastic bag containing (8) blue fentanyl pills, $3285 ... a loaded Glock 21 .45 caliber with 1 round in the chamber and 13 rounds in the magazine,” the statement said. “This firearm was equipped with an ‘auto-sear’ switch which enables it to be fired as an automatic weapon essentially allowing the firearm to be operated as a machine gun.”
Lopes faces charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of a class A substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of a large capacity firearm, according to police.
A not-guilty plea was entered on Lopes’s behalf Tuesday during his arraignment in Quincy District Court, and he was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing Dec. 20, records show.
