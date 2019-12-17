Authorities on Monday morning charged a 24-year-old Quincy man for allegedly possessing drugs and a loaded firearm that can be “operated as a machine gun,” Boston police said.

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Anton Lopes. It wasn’t known whether he had hired a lawyer.

Boston and Quincy police officers had a warrant when they visited his address around 11 a.m. Monday at 121 South Walnut Ave. in Quincy, according to the statement.