Boston’s Department of Public Works deployed 500 snow and ice fighters around 7:20 a.m. “PWD currently has 500 pieces of equipment treating #BostonStreet s,” the agency tweeted. "Whether you’re walking, driving, biking, or taking public transportation this morning - please be careful.

MassDOT deployed 1,100 sand trucks and plows across the state during the Tuesday morning commute. "Crews now treating, clearing state roads. Roads dry to slush, snow-covered some locations,'' MassDOT tweeted, a message that included a hashtag with some advice: #TakeItSlow today.”

Snowplows by the score hit Boston’s streets and highways across Massachusetts Tuesday as a weather system with snow and cold winds arrived during rush hour, leading to numerous school closings and delayed openings along with cancellations of some flights at Logan International Airport.

The Flightaware website and the Federal Aviation Administration reported that ice-fighting treatment of runways at the East Boston airport was triggering arrival delays in some areas across the country. "Boston Logan Intl (KBOS) is currently experiencing inbound flights delayed at their origin an average of 1 hours 20 minutes due to snow and ice,'' Flightaware posted shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state that will remain in effect until 1 p.m. when the system is expected to end.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute,'' forecasters from the Taunton office wrote. “Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze...Mainly along and southeast of the Boston to Providence corridor.”

Boston’s municipal offices and the Boston Public Schools are open Tuesday, Mayor Walsh tweeted late Monday night. State offices were also on a regular work schedule.

However, more than a dozen school districts closed, citing the stormy conditions and more were slowing their opening. Public schools in Woburn, Shrewsbury, Littleton, Milford and Lynnfield, for example, were closed Tuesday.

Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail system, reported delays for varying reasons on the Providence, Kingston, Rockport and Fitchburg lines during the morning commute. Providence line train 801 was cancelled due to an Amtrak switch problem, Keolis reported.

Passengers on one Rockport line train faced a cold journey Tuesday, Keolis tweeted. It also left up to 30 minutes behind schedule.

"Due to a power issue, Rockport Train 106 will operate with minimum lighting & without heat today,'' the commuter agency tweeted. “Passengers may consider Train 108 (8:15 am from Rockport) for better travel conditions.”

The train was also up to 30 minutes behind schedule.

The MBTA was reporting subway systems were on time as of 7:49 a.m.

The system has not significantly impacted electricity providers. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, fewer than 500 customers were without power around 7:50 a.m.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.