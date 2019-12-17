Khan, 36, of Cambridge, was indicted along with his employer, Securitas Services, at the time of the June 11 incident at the Primark store in Downtown Crossing. Boston attorney Paul V. Kelly, a former federal prosecutor, entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of Securitas but did not represent Khan.

Mohammad Khan pleaded not guilty to assault and battery on a child causing injury and civil rights violations in Suffolk Superior Court, where he was released on personal recognizance. Assistant Clerk Magistrate Michelle Fentress ordered him to stay away from the girl, whose name was redacted from public court records.

A Securitas Services USA special police officer allegedly repeatedly physically assaulted an 11-year-old girl suspected of shoplifting and violated her civil rights by attacking her even after being ordered to stop by his superiors and Boston police officers during a June incident in Downtown Crossing, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Mohammad Khan pleaded not guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to civil rights violation and assault and battery charges for allegedly assaulted an 11 year old girl suspected of shoplifting at the Primark store in Downtown Crossing on June 9.

Jeanne Carol, a veteran Boston defense attorney, was appointed to represent Khan. Khan declined comment as he left the courthouse. Carol said in court she had just started representing him and could not speak about the case until she learned more from prosecutors.

In court, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Teniola M. Adeymi summarized what prosecutors alleged happened while Khan was working security at the store and was notified by a staffer watching closed circuit television that they saw someone was shoplifting clothing and heading toward one of the store exits.

Adeymi said that Khan confronted the shoplifter, later identified as an 11-year-old girl, and used “unreasonable and excessive force to stop her” from leaving the store. The prosecutor said that prior to the June 9 incident, Khan’s superiors had disciplined him for excessive force and ignoring orders of a supervisor four times. On June 9, she said, Khan was barred from having contact with shoplifters, but he ignored that order, she said.

“He grabbed her by the arm” and the two struggled and during the initial phase of the incident “some words” were exchanged, the prosecutor said without elaboration. The girl tried to break free from Khan and tried to pull her arm away, and he responded by pushing her into a spot in the store out of the view of surveillance cameras, Adeymi said.

He tried to handcuff her, and when that was not immediately successful, Khan allegedly ”grabbed her by the head and neck regional and forcefully threw her to the ground,” Adeymi said. The girl “continued flailing and striking at Khan in an attempt to break free of him.”

At that point, a Primark employee stepped in and separated Khan and the girl, Adeymi said. Another security guard was on the scene, too, she said. ”But that did not stop Mr. Khan,” she said. “He then rushed in, pushing the young woman into the corner, pressing his forearm against her neck.”

Three Boston police officers arrived on the scene and told Khan that they were now in control of the investigation and of the 11-year-old girl, Adeymi said. Khan rushed towards the girl on two more occasions despite being repeatedly told by the police officers that they had the situation under control, Adeymi said.

Adeymi said the company was indicted because under Massachusetts law, a corporation can be held criminally responsible for the acts of its employees.

According to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office, a special police officer has the power of arrest as a designee of the Boston Police Department.

Primark is not facing any charges in connection with the incident.

Kelly, the attorney for the security company, said criminal charges against companies are “unusual, but it happens. We will deal with it.”

Khan is due back in court Jan. 20.

