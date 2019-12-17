A tank carrying 1,500 gallons of cooking oil exploded into flames at an oil terminal in Chelsea Tuesday morning, Chelsea firefighters said.
The 25,000-gallon biodiesel tank overheated at the Global Chelsea Terminals at 11 Broadway around 5:30 a.m., said Chelsea Fire Deputy Chief Robert Houghton.
“We’re thinking it was a possible overpressure of the product inside. It heated to a high temperature that caused the explosion,” Houghton said. “It was in the rear of the yard protected by a concrete wall.”
Firefighters put out the fire in about 10 minutes, Houghton said. A hazmat officer responded to the scene.
Chelsea firefighters, Massachusetts State Police, and US Environmental Protection Agency officials are investigating the explosion, Houghton said.
Advertisement