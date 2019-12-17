“She was a teacher for the deaf for my children’s entire mainstream education. She was amazing,” said Joanne Travers, the president of Partners for A Greater Voice, an organization supporting parents of children with hearing loss.

Officials identified Jane Driscoll on Tuesday as the woman who died after an accident outside her home on Andrews Road, Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in a statement. Driscoll died Monday afternoon at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

A 72-year-old Topsfield woman who taught deaf children is being mourned after she died Monday when she was pinned by her car outside her home.

Driscoll was a founding partner of Partners for A Greater Voice, Travers said. She taught hundreds of deaf children on the North Shore.

Driscoll studied at Smith College’s graduate education program in the early 1970s, according to a newsletter published in 2006 by the Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech. Driscoll taught deaf children at an Eastern Massachusetts school before she started SoundWorks for Children, where she and eight teachers taught children with hearing loss.

“She’s a phenomenal woman,” her daughter Katelyn Driscoll said in the 2006 newsletter.

Driscoll died “as a result of injuries sustained when she exited her car in her garage yesterday morning. It is believed that the vehicle was not in park when she exited causing the accident,” the district attorney’s office said

Officials had to revive Driscoll after they found her with no pulse around 8:30 a.m. outside her home, Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown said.

Driscoll was taken to Beverly Hospital before she was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, the district attorney’s office said.

The Essex district attorney’s office is investigating the crash, the statement said.

