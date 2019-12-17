A woman died after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Rumford, Maine, Monday night, officials said.

The fire broke out around 10:52 p.m. at a four-story apartment building at 22 Spruce St., said Stacy Carter, Rumford’s town manager.

“The fire department got on scene and it was a fully-involved structure fire. From what they were able to gather, most of the tenants got out. One adult female was unaccounted for, and so around 7:30 [Tuesday] morning, the female was located in the first-floor apartment deceased,” Carter said.