In September, with the disclosure that a whistleblower had filed a report raising concerns that Trump had pressured the leader of Ukraine to conduct investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election, the two remaining holdouts on impeachment, Representatives Richard Neal and Stephen Lynch, said they’d be in favor of an inquiry.

The idea of impeaching President Trump first gained significant momentum in the spring, after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation. At the time, only a portion of the Massachusetts congressional delegation was in favor. In the wake of the report, and the subsequent refusal by the White House to cooperate with congressional investigations, more of the state’s nine House members got on board with the idea of an impeachment inquiry.

Advertisement

Now, a day before the full House is expected to take a historic impeachment vote on two articles -- one charging abuse of power and the other obstruction of Congress -- every member plans to cast their vote for impeachment. Here’s a look at what they’re saying:

Representative Richard Neal -- A spokesperson for Neal, who came out in September in favor of beginning an inquiry, said he would vote in favor of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

Representative Jim McGovern -- McGovern, who announced his support for an inquiry in May following Trump’s refusal to cooperate with Congressional investigations, said in a tweet earlier this month he planned to vote to impeach Trump.

Representative Lori Trahan -- Trahan came out in favor of beginning an impeachment inquiry after special counsel Mueller testified before House members. On Monday, she announced on Twitter that she would vote for impeachment.

Representative Joseph Kennedy III -- A spokesperson for Kennedy, who first announced that he supported an inquiry in June, confirmed to the Globe Tuesday he would vote “yes” on both articles of impeachment.

Advertisement

"Impeachment isn’t just an indictment of a lawless President willing to threaten our national security in pursuit of his personal political interests. It’s a Constitutional remedy that we are obligated to pursue to prevent future presidents from replicating the corrupt, abusive behavior of this President,” Kennedy said in a statement.

Representative Katherine Clark -- As a member of Pelosi’s leadership team, Clark has been advocating for impeachment in recent weeks as the proceedings advanced through the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. When she announced her support for an inquiry in July, she cited Trump’s stonewalling of Congress over the Mueller probe. Ironically, the day was July 25, the same day of Trump’s fateful call with the Ukraine’s president.

Representative Seth Moulton -- A spokesperson for Moulton confirmed to the Globe that he would vote in favor of both articles of impeachment Wednesday. Moulton was among the lawmakers who came out in favor of an impeachment inquiry in May as Trump refused to cooperate with Congressional investigations stemming from the Mueller report.

Representative Stephen Lynch -- In a statement Tuesday, Lynch announced he would vote to impeach Trump. “After carefully considering the weight of the evidence and listening to witness depositions, I firmly believe there is clear and convincing evidence, beyond any reasonable doubt, that President Trump, aided by others acting at his direction, conspired to pressure a foreign power to interfere in our 2020 democratic elections,” Lynch said.

Once firm in his stance that impeachment would backfire politically, he raised the possibility of supporting an inquiry after the whistleblower complaint was made public this fall, and later backed Pelosi’s move to open the inquiry.

Advertisement

Representative Bill Keating -- A spokesperson for Keating on Tuesday confirmed to the Globe that he would vote in favor of the two articles of impeachment.

Keating, who represents the South Coast, Cape, and Islands, came out in favor of opening an inquiry in August, saying in a video that if a vote were held to move forward with an impeachment inquiry, he would vote yes.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.