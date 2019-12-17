Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is serving a federal prison sentence for crimes related to his lobbying work in Ukraine, has been hospitalized since Thursday and is in stable condition, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Attorney Todd Blanche said he and his client's family first learned about Manafort's medical condition from a reporter at ABC News and have been unable to get information from the Bureau of Prisons.

"Of course, his family and friends are extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being," Blanche said. "We were relieved to learn this afternoon that Mr. Manafort's condition is stable, and we are hopeful that he makes a speedy recovery."