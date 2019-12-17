McGovern said it was clear Trump acted “in a way that not only violates the public trust, he jeopardized our national security, and he undermined our democracy. He acted in a way that rises to the level of impeachment. ... Congress has no other choice but to act with urgency."

“It’s unfortunate that we have to be here today,” said McGovern in his opening remarks. “But the actions of the president of the United States make that necessary. President Trump withheld congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine, our partner under siege‚ not to fight corruption but to extract a personal political favor."

Massachusetts US Representative Jim McGovern was in the spotlight Tuesday as the House Rules Committee, which he chairs, held a hearing that was expected to lay the ground rules for Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote.

McGovern represents Massachusetts’ Second Congressional District, which includes a broad swath of Central and Western Massachusetts. He was born and raised in Worcester. A long-time staffer for the late US Representative Joe Moakley, he was first elected to the House in 1996 and has been reelected every election year since. He became chairman of the Rules Committee when Democrats took control of the House in 2019.

McGovern said he expected “passionate disagreement” at the hearing. But he expected to continue working together in the future, side by side, with Republican ranking member Tom Cole of Oklahoma “to better this institution.”

The committee is setting the parameters on how the two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - will be debated and voted on by the full chamber on Wednesday. The committee session could last late into the night if Republicans offer numerous amendments. But the outcome is not in doubt, since Democrats hold a 9-to-4 majority on the panel.

Cole was critical of impeachment, saying, “The majority is seeking to remove the president over something that did not happen," referring to the alleged trade of an investigation by Ukraine into Joe Biden in exchange for US aid and a White House visit.

“Why put the country through all of this” knowing that at the end of a Senate trial the president will remain in office, Cole said. “We didn’t need to go this route.” Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, in contrast to the House, and there is little expectation that Trump will be convicted and removed from office by the Senate.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., whose committee approved the two articles, did not appear at the Rules Committee meeting. He was called away due to a family emergency, McGovern said. US Representative Jamie Raskin, a Judiciary Committee member, filled in for Nadler. Also testifying was US Representative Douglas Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

Collins likened the impeachment effort to “last-minute Christmas shopping, grabbing anything” at the last second, even if it does not include an actual crime.

Raskin said, “The conduct we set before you today is not some kind of surprising aberration or deviation from the president’s behavior for which he is remorseful.”

Raskin called Trump’s actions a “constitutional crime in progress,” referring to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine this month.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

