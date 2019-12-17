NEW YORK (AP) — Police were searching for a 16-year-old New York City girl on Tuesday after security camera video showed men grabbing her and forcing her into a car as she walked with her mother in the Bronx.

The blurry, black and white video captured a brief struggle as two men jumped out of a car and forced the teenager inside.

The girl’s mother was shown grappling with the men then being pushed to the ground. She chased after the car as it drove away.