Dear Friends,

Yes, it’s time again for our annual holiday card! Here’s the latest news from our happy brood!

First things first: Yes, we moved! Jon and I were empty-nesters in Bluefish Cove, and after all those years in Ghastly-chusetts, we said, “To heck with it!” The cold, the slush, the tut-tutting Harvard profs running for president. . . . We decided to follow you-know-who’s example and plant our flag in the Sunshine State!

(Good God, what a freak show Florida is. It’s not the heat, it’s the stupidity. The literacy level makes Instagram look like Plato’s Academy. Forget that no one has ever read a newspaper, it’s that no one has ever seen a newspaper. Books? James Patterson is Colson Whitehead down here. Don’t get me started.)

Husband Jon loves a new challenge, and he’s seized one by the horns! He and son Jon-Jon have launched the Be a Florida Man! website and catalog. That’s right, they’re marketing the Sunshine State Experience to customers all over the country! They just started a few months ago, but it looks like they’ve got a gator by the tail!

(No one ever went broke overestimating the gullibility of the American consumer, did they, Mr. Jeff “Chinese Counterfeits” Bezos? BeAFloridaMan!.com sells “Robert Kraft” Patriots jerseys emblazoned with the Orchids of Asia Day Spa Logo; curry-smoked alligator jerky; and easy-to-follow GOP-only ballots to help your Florida-educated friends navigate the treacherous shoals of the modern voting booth. Jon’s “Impeach John Roberts” bumper stickers are platinum sellers!

Their dream is to become an Approved Vendor at Mar-a-Lago, just down the Intracoastal. You know those boys are knocking on doors!

(Sadly the Corruption Index [Gordon Sondland = 100] may not be high enough to catch the attention of the Orange One.)

Of course we are disappointed that daughter Johanna and little Jynx have opted to stay in the Frozen North. All I can say is: Keep the thermostat down or you’ll go broke!

(Johanna didn’t want our granddaughter imbibing creationist nonsense from first grade on. I’m sure there is a planet where God created the dinosaurs, but we’d just as soon Jynx had a fighting chance of learning to read before her 20th birthday.)

You know what they say about Florida: If you haven’t launched a swimwear line or started a new religion — you need to get off your duff! Well, I’ve decided to dust off my Massachusetts real estate license to start earning some folding cash.

Prices are still low — come on down!

(Prices are low because this droop-shaped sandbar is sliding into the sea. That’s why I’m calling my new business Higher Ground, selling housing lots “guaranteed” to be 200 feet or more above sea level. I’ve lined up a team of crooked surveyors — this may be my most lucrative idea yet!)

That’s the update from Tarpon Drive! We join you and yours in wishing for peace, happiness, and prosperity for 2020! God bless America!

(Just because 2020 is the Year of the Rat doesn’t guarantee we’ll be able to Keep America Great Again. But here in the Land of the Hanging Chads, you know we’ll do whatever it takes to keep Greta Thunberg’s acolytes out of the White House. I’m off to scout out houses above the floodplain in advance of the Ocean Apocalypse; apres nous, le deluge!)

From Joyce, Jon, Jon-Jon, Johanna, and baby Jynx!

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.

