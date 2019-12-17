Thank you for editorializing about the urgent need to better protect children from sexual predators (“Child predators target of sex offender bill,” Dec. 12). Studies show that 1 in 4 females and 1 in 6 males younger than 18 reported having experienced some form of sexual abuse or exploitation. Yet at least four of five child sexual abuse cases are never reported to law enforcement or child protective services.

Given these appalling data, I have filed two vital bills. One focuses on education by protecting children and youth through changes aimed at training, education, and reporting procedures that will increase awareness and prevent more children from becoming victims. Another would make key changes to criminal statutes.