It’s not all about money and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization paying their “fair share” as President Trump — and yes, even before him President Obama — would have us believe. It’s about the mission and bringing that mission into the 21st century — 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, but in the face of a rising threat of authoritarianism.

NATO has now officially joined the ranks of septuagenarians, and it’s showing signs of wear and tear. Maybe not the “brain death” President Emmanuel Macron of France diagnosed, but a bit sclerotic — no longer the youthful champion it once was.

Advertisement

The Cold War is fast becoming a distant memory — unless you happen to be in Ukraine, where it’s anything but — and the 29-member alliance (soon to be 30 with the addition of North Macedonia) is fraying at the seams. Its recent London meeting looked less like the birthday bash it was billed as and more like a scene from “Mean Girls.” But petty squabbles can only embolden the likes of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Even as Trump boarded Air Force One in a huff, other members of the alliance were indeed working on what would become the London Declaration, which at least says all of the right things. Things like, “Solidarity, unity, and cohesion are cornerstone principles of our Alliance.” It also affirmed the principle enshrined in its founding document as Article V, “that an attack against one Ally shall be considered an attack against us all.”

The problem remains: Do members of the Alliance actually believe that? In his controversial interview with The Economist this fall, Macron — who was still smarting from Turkey’s incursion into Syria, with the tacit approval of the Trump administration, and its attack on the Kurds — raised the hypothetical: Would NATO defend Turkey against an attack by Syria?

Advertisement

“What will Article V mean tomorrow?” Macron asked. “If the Bashar Assad regime decides to retaliate against Turkey, will we commit ourselves under it? It’s a crucial question.”

Macron continues to promote the idea of a European Army, as if the European Union and its 28 member states (at least prior to the likely departure of Britain) don’t have enough to squabble about already.

If the Atlantic alliance is to be something other than a debate club in the days ahead, it will need to confront both its evolving mission and whether it can carry on absent, at least for the time being, strong US leadership.

The London declaration is a hopeful sign that NATO is preparing itself to weather that storm:

“Russia’s aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security; terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a persistent threat to us all. State and non-state actors challenge the rules-based international order. Instability beyond our borders is also contributing to irregular migration. We face cyber and hybrid threats.”

Alliance members also put China on its list of concerns in its rather oblique way, noting that “China’s growing influence and international policies present both opportunities and challenges that we need to address together as an Alliance.” There are some real fears about Chinese domination of the 5G world of communications and “recognizing the need to rely on secure and resilient systems.”

Advertisement

The real issue — the elephant in the room — is NATO’s ability and continued commitment to do all this even in the presence of a US leader who repeatedly fails to see the threat posed by Putin.

For now, NATO remains the best option for securing the future of democracy and security in Europe. No all-European Army will ever match the might and the expertise that the United States and Canada have to offer. Nor should there be any doubt of the broader US commitment to its future. NATO has weathered worse storms in its 70 years than the petulance of a US president. It’s new mission statement gives every indication it will weather this one too.