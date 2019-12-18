It’s cold, and damp, and dreary. Temperatures have dropped, and all you want to do is crawl under your fluffy down comforter and wake up in spring. Time to snap out of it! What you need is a getaway designed to embrace — not escape from — our coldest, darkest season. Check out these three gorgeous New England destinations that are even more stunning once winter rolls around.

“It’s so Vermont,” our traveling companion commented, as we drove through the covered bridge into the tiny downtown. Rolling hills, snow-covered fields, timber-framed barns. Artsy, laid-back, granola-crunchy. There are some 1,700 residents in picturesque Waitsfield, nestled in the Mad River Valley. Many are Vermont born and raised, and many are escape-the-rat-race, former urbanites who’ve brought their culture and sophistication with them, and left behind the attitude and hustle. It all comes together in a life is a wonderful, snow globe scene.

Advertisement

Stay

Snagging a room at the Inn at Round Barn Farm is reason enough to visit during winter (www.theroundbarn.com, starting at $219). Come summer, you won’t stand much of a chance, especially on weekends when the entire property gets rented out for weddings. The rooms are all unique, with stylish country décor, some with gas fireplaces and jetted tubs. The library, with a wood-burning fireplace, is the spot to enjoy the complimentary afternoon wine and charcuterie. Downstairs is a game room, and outside are 235 acres of hills and fields with a backdrop of mountain peaks. You’ll be tempted to stay in bed late, under the cushy linens and down comforter, but don’t linger too long. Breakfast is not to be missed.

Play

Enjoy snowy backwoods scenery on a guided, three-hour snowshoe tour with Clearwater Sports (www.clearwatersports.com). They also offer full-moon tours and evening headlamp tours, both ending with dinner at The Lareau Farm Inn. There are two ski resorts in the area: Sugarbush Resort with 111 trails (www.sugarbush.com), and wild and wholly Mad River Glen (www.madriverglen.com), with natural snow skiing, the nation’s last single chairlift, and a near cult following (no snowboarding allowed).

Advertisement

You’ll feel all warm and fuzzy the moment you step into All Things Bright and Beautiful, filled with stuffed toys, hand-painted holiday wood ornaments and an impressive collection of hand-blown European glass ornaments (www.allthingsbright.com). Across the street, the Artisans’ Gallery showcases the work of more than 150 Vermont artists (www.vtartisansgallery.com). And don’t miss the Mad River Taste Place, with all Vermont-made products, including a counter filled with local cheeses (www.madrivertaste.com).

Mad River Taste Place in Waitsfield has Vermont-made products, including a counter filled with local cheeses. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

Dine

Best restaurant in town: arguably Peasant, with its warm vibe and French-Italian-inspired cuisine (www.peasantvt.com). The deeply flavored cassoulet, with beans, chicken, sausage, and bacon, and the Vermont pork Bolognese will warm your winter-weary body. Stop in Lawson’s Finest Liquids, a contemporary wood and glass taproom, retail store, and brewery, for small bites and some of the best craft beer in Vermont (www.lawsonsfinest.com). The nearby Warren General Store has the best breakfast sandwiches around (www.warrengeneral.com) and is a cool place to visit.

Portland, Maine

“I’m ready for winter,” said Joshua Miranda, owner of Blyth & Burrows, a wildly popular, upscale cocktail bar in Old Port. “We finally get our town back.”

We were drinking craft cocktails in the cozy, maritime-themed bar, surrounded by friendly locals.

“People have more time to talk to you, too,” said resident Carla Tracy. “It’s a more local experience.”

Advertisement

Everyone agreed, winter is a fine time to be in Portland. There are no crowds (buh-bye cruise ships!) It’s a lot less expensive. And the shops, restaurants, bars, breweries, museums — they’re all open.

We're still craving the incredible umami-packed, braised octopus with ricotta gnocchi at Union, a lively, contemporary eatery that continues to rank at the top of Portland's restaurant line-up. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

Stay

The contemporary Press Hotel, located in the historic Portland Press Herald newspaper building in the heart of Old Port, plays off its past with stylish touches (www.thepresshotel.com). Wood block letters act as sculpture behind the check-in counter. Antique typewriters adorn a lobby wall. Wallpaper in the hallways features headlines culled from the newpaper’s archive, and the carpet is a jumble of typewriter letter keys. The newspaper’s city room is now a bustling coffee/cocktail bar, and a lively place to hang out. Upstairs, the 110 rooms are modern with neutral palettes, marble tile baths, and luxurious linens. Here’s the best part. In July, starting room rates are $479, but most run $599. Come winter, those same rooms drop to around $179.

Play

The Portland Museum of Art has more than 18,000 works (www.portlandmuseum.org), including an impressive Winslow Homer collection. From Feb. 7 to June 7, the museum will be hosting the “Tabernacles for Trying Times,” a special exhibit showcasing the works of contemporary artists Carrie Moyer and Sheila Pepe. Maine Foodie Tours offers a variety of year-round walking food tours in Old Port and the emerging Washington Avenue neighborhood (www.mainefoodietours.com). They also offer “A Walk Through Time in Portland” tour, highlighting the history of the city. Jump on the Maine Brew Bus for a tour of the city’s top craft breweries www.themainebrewbus.com), or join Wine Wise for a wine and food walk, wine and Maine oyster walk, or a spirits and cocktail walk (www.winewiseevents.com).

Advertisement

The popular Blyth & Burrow's bar in Portland has a nautical storyline. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

Dine

We’re still craving the incredible umami-packed, braised octopus with ricotta gnocchi at Union, a lively, contemporary eatery that continues to rank at the top of the city’s restaurant line-up (www.unionportland.com). Other standouts include the truffled beef pot roast and sea scallops with braised ox tail and mushrooms. Hot Suppa is perfect for comfort dishes like fried chicken and waffles and pulled pork mac & cheese (www.hotsuppa.com). Yiu can’t go wrong with a bowl of Thai ginger noodles from Green Elephant (www.greenelephantmaine.com) or a thick slice of pizza from the back counter at Micucci Grocery (www.micuccigrocery.com).

North Conway, N.H.

This bustling village (traffic! stores! restaurants! bars! hotels! outlet shopping!) is in the heart of Mount Washington Valley, bordered by dense forest and craggy mountain peaks. You’re in the middle of the action, but at the doorstep of one giant, outdoor playground. It was named the number one ski town in America for 2017 and 2018 by readers of USA Today’s 10 best, and the most affordable ski town east of the Mississippi by TripAdvisor. Bethel, Maine, took number one honors in the recent 2019 awards, just ahead of North Conway, which landed second in the nation. Not a skier? No problem; there’s plenty to see and do off the slopes.

Advertisement

Stay

We like the Stonehurst Manor for several reasons (www.stonehurstmanor.com). The elegant 19th-century country mansion has step-back-in-time charm. It sits away from the hustle, perched on a hill with pretty forest and mountain views. And you can’t beat the price: room rates start at $136 and include breakfast and dinner for two at the on-site Wild Rose restaurant (which is quite good). In winter, you’ll want to spring for a fireplace or jetted tub room, or a room that has both a fireplace and jetted tub ($176/$196 with breakfast and dinner for two). Let it snow, let it snow as you sink into a soft leather chair next to a roaring fire in the tavern, nursing a hot toddy.

May Kelly's Cottage Restaurant and Pub, filled with memorabilia and all things Irish, serves fresh, home-style dishes, like Shepherds' Pie and May's Meatloaf Dinner, along with hefty burgers and sandwiches. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

Play

There are 13 ski resorts and cross-country centers within a 30-minute drive of North Conway. Cranmore Mountain Resort is the closest, with 56 trails and an adventure center with a tubing park, mountain coaster, and zipline. If you prefer skinny skiing, nearby Jackson XC is considered one of the best in New England, with 100 kilometers of trails (www.jacksonxc.org). At the 65-acre Nestlenook Farm Resort (www.nestlenookfarmsleighrides.com), you can take a horse-drawn sleigh ride, make s’mores over outdoor firepits, and go ice skating on Emerald Lake.

In town, pop into Zeb’s General Store loaded with gifts, souvenirs, and New England-made products (www.zebs.com). And visit the Mount Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center (www.mountwashington.org), the only museum in the United States totally devoted to weather. Serious shoppers can bargain hunt at Settlers Green, with more than 60 outlet stores (www.settlersgreen.com).

Dine

Try the aged prime rib, the house specialty seafood fettuccine, or a wood-fired pizza at Wild Rose at the Stonehurst Manor (www.thewildroserestaurant.com). Local producers and the owners’ own farm drive the menu at warm and convivial Table + Tonic, with dishes like the maple roasted chicken and organic vegetable chirashi (www.tableandtonic.com). May Kelly’s Cottage Restaurant and Pub, filled with memorabilia and all things Irish, serves fresh, homestyle dishes, like Shepherds’ Pie and May’s Meatloaf Dinner, along with hefty burgers and sandwiches (www.maykellys.com). Peach’s is a great place for breakfast; banana brown sugar crepes, homemade corned beef hash, and peaches and cream coffee cake are favorites (www.peachesnorthconway.com).

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com